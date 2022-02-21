Retief Goosen finishes third at Chubb Classic on Champions Tour

Johannesburg - South Africa’s Retief Goosen fired a closing two-under 70 to finish third on his own at the Chubb Classic in Florida, USA, on the PGA Champions Tour on Sunday. Goosen, 53, finished on a total of 12-under for the seniors event. German Bernhard Langer won by three on 16-under, with American Tim Petrovic finishing second.

Ernie Els finished in a share of 10th on seven-under for the week. The two-time US Open champion Goosen rallied after a poor start to his round, as he was three-over after five. He reeled off three birdies over the next four holes to make the turn in level par. ALSO READ: Tiger Woods still offers no clues to return, will attend Masters champions dinner

Goosen’s final dropped shot of the round came at the par four 12th, but again he responded with three more birdies to close out the nine. The highlight was Goosen’s second into the par five 18th, where he struck a fairway wood from 255 yards to 20 feet. He narrowly missed the eagle putt, but tapped in for birdie to cap an impressive showing. It mean’s Goosen moves up to fourth on the Schwab Cup money standings, with $197 700 (R2.9m) after two events.

Turned pro in 1972, still winning in 2022. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YIxkMaSxcI — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) February 21, 2022 Over on the US PGA Tour, Dylan Frittelli was the top South African in a tie for 26th in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in California. Frittelli ended on a score of six-under for the event with scores of 68 73 68 and 69 on the par 71 layout. Erik van Rooyen was two shots adrift on four-under, in a share for 39th with rounds of 74 65 68 and 73.