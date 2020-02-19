MEXICO CITY - Rory McIlroy is the first top player to publicly outright reject the idea of a proposed new tour that is promising big money but would force players to choose which tour to play.
McIlroy stated his allegiance to the PGA Tour.
“I want to be on the right side of history,” McIlroy said.
Talk of a Premier Golf League has been around for about six years and picked up momentum - along with serious funding, primarily from Saudi Arabia - in recent months. Organizers have been talking to players and agents the last few months.
McIlroy has been cool to the idea all along, and on Wednesday at the Mexico Championship, he held nothing back.