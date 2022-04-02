Ryan Palmer leads Texas Open, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau miss cut

San Antonio - Ryan Palmer holds the lead at the midway point of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, and his list of weekend challengers won't include two of golf's biggest names.
Bryson DeChambeau and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy both missed the cut on Friday.
Palmer carded a bogey-free, 6-under-par 66 in the second round to build a two-stroke advantage at 10-under 134. Kevin Chappell (second-round 65), MattKuchar (69) and South Africa's Dylan Frittelli (66) share second place at 8-under.
J.J. Spaun (70), Lucas Glover (66), Charles Howell III (67), Gary Woodland(67) and Brendon Todd (69) are tied for fifth place at 7-under.
A 1-over 73 left McIlroy at 1-over 145, two strokes higher than he needed to make the cut. DeChambeau bombed out with a 76, leaving him at 5-over 149.
Palmer had three separate runs of back-to-birdies in a consistent round.
"Awesome," he said. "Bogey-free on this golf course is good any day, but when you throw in the winds we had, it makes it that much more special.
"I'm excited the way I'm driving the ball again. I spent the last month and ahalf really struggling, and my results have kind of shown. I'm able to take the left side of the golf course out of play now and I brought it here this week and it's showing.
"My driver's back to where it was a year ago, my game's where it was I feel like a year ago, my mind and it's showing."
Chappell also had a bogey-free round, highlighted by sinking a 4-foot eagle putt on the par-5 second hole.
Leaderboard heading into the weekend @ValeroTXOpen:— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 2, 2022
1. @RyanPalmerPGA -10
T2. @Kevin_Chappell -8
T2. Matt Kuchar
T2. @Dylan_Frittelli
T5. @JJSpaun -7
T5. @Lucas_Glover_
T5. Charles Howell III
T5. @GaryWoodland
T5. Brendon Todd
T10. Three players tied -6
"I hit the tee shot kind of right rough not too far from where I was looking,"Chappell said. "Just the number fit, it's like a 6-wood that I have and we'retrying to get up there short left of the green, and the ball came out perfectly. Not sure where it landed, but all of a sudden we see it up there 4feet right of the hole and were able to convert."
Kuchar was 1-over par for the day through 13 holes, but followed with four consecutive birdies and then a par.
"They fall where they fall, you never know," Kuchar said. "You try to stay as positive as you can thinking they'll fall at some point. You never know in around of golf and nice that they fell at some point today."
Frittelli logged six birdies through his first 11 holes, then finished with seven consecutive pars.
Defending champion Jordan Spieth is tied for 47th at 2-under 142 following a70.
The San Antonio tournament champion would earn a berth in next week's Masters if he is not already qualified.
Reuters