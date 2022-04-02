Ryan Palmer leads Texas Open, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau miss cut

San Antonio - Ryan Palmer holds the lead at the midway point of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, and his list of weekend challengers won't include two of golf's biggest names. Bryson DeChambeau and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy both missed the cut on Friday.

Palmer carded a bogey-free, 6-under-par 66 in the second round to build a two-stroke advantage at 10-under 134. Kevin Chappell (second-round 65), MattKuchar (69) and South Africa's Dylan Frittelli (66) share second place at 8-under. J.J. Spaun (70), Lucas Glover (66), Charles Howell III (67), Gary Woodland(67) and Brendon Todd (69) are tied for fifth place at 7-under. ALSO READ: Tiger Woods and his special connection with The Masters

A 1-over 73 left McIlroy at 1-over 145, two strokes higher than he needed to make the cut. DeChambeau bombed out with a 76, leaving him at 5-over 149. Palmer had three separate runs of back-to-birdies in a consistent round. "Awesome," he said. "Bogey-free on this golf course is good any day, but when you throw in the winds we had, it makes it that much more special.

"I'm excited the way I'm driving the ball again. I spent the last month and ahalf really struggling, and my results have kind of shown. I'm able to take the left side of the golf course out of play now and I brought it here this week and it's showing. "My driver's back to where it was a year ago, my game's where it was I feel like a year ago, my mind and it's showing." Chappell also had a bogey-free round, highlighted by sinking a 4-foot eagle putt on the par-5 second hole.

Kuchar was 1-over par for the day through 13 holes, but followed with four consecutive birdies and then a par. "They fall where they fall, you never know," Kuchar said. "You try to stay as positive as you can thinking they'll fall at some point. You never know in around of golf and nice that they fell at some point today." Frittelli logged six birdies through his first 11 holes, then finished with seven consecutive pars.