Sam Burns leads by one at Houston Open, Dustin Johnson lurks three back

HOUSTON - Sam Burns, bidding for his maiden PGA Tour title, shrugged off a shaky start to hold a one-shot lead after the third round of the Houston Open on Saturday while world number one Dustin Johnson lurked three shots back in his final Masters tune-up.

Overnight leader Burns birdied three of his last six holes at Memorial Park Golf Course for a two-under-par 68 that brought him to nine under on the week at Memorial Park Golf Course.

"I don't know what to tomorrow has in store for me, but I think we're just going to go out there and stick with the game plan that we've had all week," said Burns. "If it happens, great. If it doesn't, great, and go from there."

1st 54-hole lead/co-lead of TOUR career

1st in SG: Tee to Green

1st in SG: Off the Tee



On Sunday, @SamBurns66 hopes to claim his 1st TOUR win. pic.twitter.com/QOZK3o6qYG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 8, 2020

Australian former world number one Jason Day, who missed an eight-foot par putt at the final hole, and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, were each one shot off the pace after matching 67s.

Burns, who missed the Houston Open cut last year, had two early bogeys but quickly turned things around with a birdie at the par-four fourth and an eagle at the par-five eighth where he holed out from 87 feet.