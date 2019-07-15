Dylan Frittelli hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament on Sunday. Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Frittelli hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament on Sunday. Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
South Africa's Dylan Frittelli waves to the fans during the trophy presentation after winning the John Deere Classic golf tournament at TPC Deere Run. Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
South Africa's Dylan Frittelli waves to the fans during the trophy presentation after winning the John Deere Classic golf tournament at TPC Deere Run. Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

SILVIS – South African Dylan Frittelli took the final ticket into the British Open field when he won the John Deere Classic by two strokes in Silvis, Illinois, on Sunday.

Frittelli clinched his first PGA Tour victory in style with a seven-birdie, seven-under-par 64 at TPC Deere Run, after starting the day two strokes off the pace.

He finished at 21-under 263, while American Russell Henley shot a sizzling 61 to vault into second place on 19 under.

Frittelli, 29, quickly set his sights on the British Open that starts at Royal Portrush on Thursday.

“Hopefully jump on that (charter) flight tonight and head over to the Open,” he told CBS television.

“Hopefully I can be calm by the time I get there but I'm sure it's going to be a fun flight.” 

Reuters