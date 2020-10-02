Sebastian Munoz gets the better of ’super subtle greens’

JACKSON, Mississippi - Returning champion Sebastian Munoz drained four straight birdies on the back nine to claim his share of a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard in the first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Colombia's Munoz shot an eight-under par 64, with a trio of Americans - Kevin Chappell, Charley Hoffman and 2016 PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker - equaLling the effort in a field that offered little room for error.

Munoz, whose only flaw in the day was a bogey on the ninth hole, said he thrived at the Country Club of Jackson course, where he claimed his only PGA Tour win to date after a playoff against Im Sung-jae last year.

"The layout is really good. You have to hit drivers both left to right and right to left, and I like to control my ball, and then the greens are pure, so kind of where you start it it's going to finish," he told reporters.

Walker, who has struggled since the tour came back from hiatus, harnessed a steady putt for a flawless round, despite working through some tendonitis in his elbow and shoulder pain.