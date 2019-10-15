Jordan Spieth returns from his longest break during a calendar year hopeful that a fresh start will end his longest drought.
Spieth hasn't won since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale, a span of 54 tournaments worldwide. He last played in August at the BMW Championship, where he failed to advance to the Tour Championship for the second straight year.
Spieth is at the CJ Cup in South Korea and plans to stay in Asia another week for the PGA Tour's first event in Japan.
"I certainly want to get back in the winner's circle," Spieth said. "It's been a little while, and I would like to be more consistent this year, being able to tee it up on Sundays with chances to win more consistently, and that comes from better ball-striking."
