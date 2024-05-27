‘Super-sad day’ as PGA players struggle to come to terms with Grayson Murray’s suicide

Davis Riley shook off some early struggles to card an even par 70 and claim his second US PGA Tour title Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where honoring late colleague Grayson Murray gave him "a little extra to play for." Riley, who started the day with a four-shot lead over world number one Scottie Scheffler, had three bogeys and three birdies to finish with a 14-under par total of 266 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

He finished five strokes in front of Scheffler and Keegan Bradley on a day when Murray was in the thoughts of all the golfers on the course a day after his death at the age of 30. Murray's parents confirmed the two-time PGA Tour winner, who withdrew from the tournament late in Friday's second round, had taken his own life. "Obviously super-sad day in the golf world," Riley said. "My heart just goes to him and his family and there was definitely a little extra to play for today."

Riley said he'd expected a tough day playing alongside Scheffler, whose second Masters title in April was part of a run of four titles in five starts. Davis Riley speaks with the media after winning @CSChallengeFW 🎙️ https://t.co/HiofhKoFsm

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2024 After a bogey at the second he rolled in a 27-foot birdie at the fourth, but promptly bogeyed the fifth. But on a day when low scores were hard to come by, a birdie at the ninth saw him take a six-shot lead into the back nine, where he followed a bogey at 15 with a bogey at 17 on the way to adding another title to the one he claimed alongside Nick Hardy last year in the Zurich Classic two-man team event.

"I knew coming into the into today it was going to be tough -- a very tough golf course and when you've got the world number one breathing down your neck, you know it's going to be difficult until the last hole. "So proud of the way I just stayed in it, fought some adversity early, just kind of hung in there and I played some really good golf coming down the stretch." Scheffler had three bogeys before a pair of back-nine birdies saw him post a one-under 71 for 271.

Such a family Bradley had five birdies in his three-under par 67, and had reached 10-under with a birdie at the 17th before he gave back a shot at the final hole. A statement below from Grayson's parents, Eric and Terry Murray.



If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at https://t.co/j0traBx8ia. pic.twitter.com/wPsaYMrWrH

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2024 "My best round of the year probably," said Bradley, whose six tour titles include the 2011 PGA Championship. He, too, played with a heavy heart, saying he was "heartbroken" to learn of Murray's death.