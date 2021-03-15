The magnificent seven - Brandon Stone makes it seven South Africans in top-100 golf rankings

By Michael Sherman JOHANNESBURG - Brandon Stone moved up to 98th position, to make it seven South Africans in the top-100, in the world golf rankings released on Monday. Stone finished tied seventh at the Qatar Masters on Sunday which saw him make the rise of five places in the rankings. The former SA Open champion had fallen to 199th in the world by the end of 2020, but a second place at the Dubai Desert Classic at the end of January prompted a rise of 105 spots to 110th for the 27-year-old. The three-time European Tour event winner Stone achieved a best-ever ranking of 67th in the world rankings in 2016, when he won the SA Open and The Alfred Dunhill Championship. SA’s top-ranked golfer remains Louis Oosthuizen in 23rd, down one spot from last week.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout may just be chasing the number one SA spot, as he currently holds 35th place.

Erik van Rooyen dropped three spots to 66th, after beginning the year ranked 51st.

Dylan Frittelli finds himself in 69th place, with Branden Grace further down in 80th place.

The 32-year-old Grace won the Peurto Rico Open at the end of February. Though the former world number-10 missed the cut at The Players Championship last week, his form is definitely heading in the right direction after beginning the year in 126th in the rankings.

George Coetzee is just behind Grace in 87th position, and will also be looking to move closer to his best-ever rating of 41st in the world.

