Thriston Lawrence proves critics wrong with stunning second Euro win

Johannesburg - Thriston Lawrence proved his critics wrong with his second DP World Tour (DPWT) victory on Sunday. Lawrence claimed a playoff victory in the European Masters in Switzerland, which made it two victories this season. Ordinarily, two wins in a single season would be hailed as incredible - but his first triumph was a tad sour for many players and SA fans.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lawrence won the first event of this season’s DPWT at the Joburg Open at Randpark in November last year, but the event was cut to 36-holes due to the discovery of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and bad weather at the time. It prompted a knee-jerk travel ban on South Africa and many of the international players scurried to get out of the country. Grateful to be part of history 🏆

Unbelievable win at this special venue. Thanks to an incredible crowd and endless support back home. #OEM2022 pic.twitter.com/xngVJsUFPQ — Thriston Lawrence (@ThristonL) August 28, 2022 The chasing pack, including SA’s Zander Lombard were left frustrated they were not allowed to mount a challenge in what was meant to be the third round which had already begun, but was soon scrapped due to bad weather with the tournament further reduced from 54 to 36 holes. It meant Lombard’s breakthrough win had a shadow cast over it, and to win again in the same season dispelled any thought that he was not good enough to triumph on such a massive stage.

The 25-year-old’s win this time included a tense battle with playing partner Matt Wallace of England. Lawrence had started the day with a three-shot lead, but was caught by Wallace with two holes left to play. Two pars followed for both players, and Lawrence held his nerve to par the first playoff hole to lift the trophy. His win meant Lawrence pocketed 340 000 Euros (R5.74m) and a move inside the top-10 of the Race to Dubai as he holds ninth place. Leader Thriston Lawrence (@ThristonL) in slow-mo 😳#OEM2022 pic.twitter.com/C4jWUkNw42 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) August 27, 2022 The stellar play of Lawrence also prompted a rise inside the top-100 in the world golf rankings for the first time to number 87. It’s been a meteoric rise for Lawrence who was ranked 503rd in the world before his win at the Joburg Open.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile over the pond, SA’s Paula Reto claimed her first PGA Tour victory at the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open. Reto claimed a one-shot victory on 19-under for her first win on tour in her 157th event. The 32-year-old has been playing on the LPGA Tour for nine years, and her previous best finish was a third place back in 2014. It was Reto’s second win as a professional, having only just tasted victory for the firs time earlier this year in February at the SuperSport Ladies Challenge on the Sunshine Ladies Tour. The breakthrough victory was the second win on the LPGA Tour this season by a South African, after Ashleigh Buhai triumphed at the Women’s British Open at Muirfield in Scotland earlier this month. Reto also became the fourth SA woman to win on the LPGA Tour after Sally Little, Buhai, and Lee-Anne Pace.

Story continues below Advertisement