Tiger Woods aims to 'clean up' rounds ahead of US Open

BOSTON - Tiger Woods' PGA Tour season ended with a thud at Olympia Fields Country Club on Sunday, with the 15-times major winner finishing with a dismal 11 over par through the fourth round of the BMW Championship.

The tournament, the second of three FedExCup playoff events, saw 69 golfers vying for 30 spots in the Tour Championship, which begins in Atlanta later this week.

Woods, who carded a one-over par 71 on Sunday and finished the tournament tied at 51st place, was among the many players who struggled on the tricky Illinois course.

"This golf course was basically a US Open, with the rough being as high as it is and fairways a little bit narrow," said Woods. "Look at the scores, and I don't think that we've seen scores like this in a non-major in a very long time.

"This was a great ramp-up for me for the US Open."