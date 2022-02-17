Tiger Woods: 'I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again'

"I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again. I want to know, but I don't,"the 15-time majors winner said during a news conference at the Genesis Invitational. "My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well and hit short irons very well, but I haven't done any long stuff seriously. I'm still working.

"I'm still working on the walking part. My foot was a little messed up thereabout a year ago, so the walking part is something that I'm still working on,working on strength and development in that. It takes time. What's frustrating is it's not at my timetable. I want to be at a certain place, but I'm not. I've just got to continue working. I'm getting better, yes. But as I said, not at the speed and rate that I would like. You add in the age factor, too. Youjust don't quite heal as fast, which is frustrating."

Woods, 46, is the tournament host of the event in Pacific Palisades, California. His single-car crash on Feb. 23, 2021, occurred not too far from the Riviera Country Club, site of the event.