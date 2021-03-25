Tiger Woods still in every discussion, says Gary Player

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Michael Sherman JOHANNESBURG - Despite being away from the game while he recovers from extensive leg injuries, South African Gary Player says that Tiger Woods is still very much at the fore of every golfing conversation. Woods was hospitalised on February 23 following a car crash in Los Angeles, and the 45-year-old required surgery to repair fractures in his right tibia and fibula. Player, meanwhile, said the majority of his public interactions focussed on the 15-time major-winner. “After Tiger’s accident, it was incredible to see the support he received. Life moves so quickly these days and it's easy to forget that Tiger is still fighting a huge battle,” said Player on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Thankful Tiger Woods working to get stronger everyday

“With that in mind, every time I play golf or meet people in public, Tiger is in every discussion. It is heartwarming to see the love that exists for Tiger and how desperate people are to see him back on tour. So, here are my continued well wishes to a man that took golf to another level. My best, GP.”

The day after the car accident the 85-year-old Player led the tributes for Woods: “I just heard the terrible news about Tiger Woods. I would like to let Tiger and his family know that we are pulling for him in surgery and wishing him a speedy recovery. Prayers that it is not too serious.”

With the Masters at Augusta around the corner early next month, it will be the fourth time since 2014 Woods will not be playing. Before 2014, Woods had played at the Masters 19 times in a row since 1995.

Woods won his last major at the Masters in 2019 - after going winless in the big four events for 11 years and completing one of the most famous comebacks in sporting history.

African News Agency (ANA)