Title-holder Koepka among those ready for PGA Championship moving day

LOS ANGELES – The third round of the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco is underway on Saturday with a host of stars aiming to make the most of 'moving day' at the year's first major.

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes went out first on his own at 8.10 am (1510 GMT) with surprise leader Haotong Li teeing off at 3.00 pm with England's Tommy Fleetwood.

Li of China is sole leader at eight-under after opening rounds of 67 and 65 around the par-70 course which is free of fans due to coronavirus restrictions.

Fleetwood, chasing his first major, is one of six players two shots back and like two-time champion Brooks Koepka, will expect to position himself well for Sunday's final round.

Koepka is paired with former US Open champion Justin Rose in the third last group while Koepka is in the penultimate pairing with 2015 PGA winner Jason Day.