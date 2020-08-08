Title-holder Koepka among those ready for PGA Championship moving day
LOS ANGELES – The third round of the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco is underway on Saturday with a host of stars aiming to make the most of 'moving day' at the year's first major.
Canada's Mackenzie Hughes went out first on his own at 8.10 am (1510 GMT) with surprise leader Haotong Li teeing off at 3.00 pm with England's Tommy Fleetwood.
Li of China is sole leader at eight-under after opening rounds of 67 and 65 around the par-70 course which is free of fans due to coronavirus restrictions.
Fleetwood, chasing his first major, is one of six players two shots back and like two-time champion Brooks Koepka, will expect to position himself well for Sunday's final round.
Koepka is paired with former US Open champion Justin Rose in the third last group while Koepka is in the penultimate pairing with 2015 PGA winner Jason Day.
It's Moving Day.....#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/DtxBxSAw1w— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 8, 2020
Tiger Woods goes out at 10 am at even-par with work to do if he is to be in contention for a 16th major title on Sunday.
Another triumph would also make Woods the sole holder of the record for most PGA Tour wins. He is currently tied with Sam Snead on 82.
The PGA Championship was rescheduled from May with the US Open moved to September and the Masters, normally in April, the last major of the reworked season in November. The 2020 Open Championship was cancelled.
DPA