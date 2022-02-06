Trio lead the way at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

California - Beau Hossler shot a third-round 65 Saturday to vault into a three-way tie for the lead with Andrew Putnam and Tom Hoge at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. Hossler recorded an eagle on his way to a bogey-free round on the Pebble BeachGolf Links. Putnam and Hoge shot matching 4-under 68s as all three players sit at 15-under 200 after 54 holes.

Patrick Cantlay (third-round 68), Jordan Spieth (63) and Joel Dahmen (66) sittied for fourth at 14 under, one stroke back. Irishman Seamus Power, thesecond-round leader, is alone in seventh at 13 under, two shots back. Australian Jason Day (70) and Denny McCarthy (66) are four shots back in a tiefor eighth. ALSO READ: SA’s Oliver Bekker brings it on moving day at Ras al Khaimah Championship

Hossler has shot back-to-back 65s after an opening 70. Playing"conservatively" Saturday, he finished with a flurry, posting four birdies inhis last six holes. Hossler jumped 14 spots up the leaderboard on moving day. "Pebble can give and take so quickly, right?" Hossler said. "I was glad to beon the receiving end today. I hit it well, played really conservatively,frankly, as even though it might not look like it and was fortunate to nothave any misses really get me in significant trouble. It was as fairly stressfree as you can be around here." Hoge posted his bogey-free round on Spyglass Hill Golf Club, getting twobirdies in his final five holes.

"I don't know what it is, but I always seem to shoot better scores at Spyglassthan I have at some of the others," Hoge said. "I don't know, I mean, itcertainly is an advantage just from the way the scoring averages are and allthe golf courses, but I seem to play Spyglass a little bit better, so it was agood one for me today." Leaders heading into Sunday.



🏌️‍♂️ @BeauHossler

🏌️‍♂️ @AndrewPutnam1

🏌️‍♂️ @HogeGolf pic.twitter.com/F1xV7pf6oD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 6, 2022 Putnam had a chaotic round on Pebble Beach Golf Links. Starting on No. 14, hesettled down after posting a bogey and double-bogey in consecutive holes. Hewould finish the round with seven birdies, including five in a row on Nos.4-8. "It was pretty ugly, that first nine," Putnam said. "It was a really badstart, a 3-putt, kind of a stupid mistake and then kind of got a bad break,ball got kind of buried up in a lip. So it can happen out here. And kind ofkept it in play and started hitting some good shots, and the putter startedworking pretty good on that front side."