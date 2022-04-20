Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Dylan Frittelli looks at funny side of bizarre two-shot penalty

FILE - South African golfer Dylan Frittelli saw the funny side to his two shot-penalty. Photo: Caroline Brehman/EPA

FILE - South African golfer Dylan Frittelli saw the funny side to his two shot-penalty. Photo: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Published 3h ago

Share

Centurion - Taking to Instagram, Dylan Frittelli on Tuesday poked fun at an unusual ruling on the US PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage which cost him two shots during the final round over the weekend.

Frittelli’s tee shot on the par four sixth hole came to rest in the hanging moss from a tree branch around two metres off the ground. From there Frittelli elected to play the ball as it lay, standing below the ball and hitting it back on the fairway.

Story continues below Advertisment

However, the way he played the ball resulted in a two-shot penalty - after the fact. Footage from behind the player was sent in to rules officials who made the ruling, even though there was a rules official present at the time Frittelli played the shot.

Despite making a miraculous up-and-down for par on the hole, the two-shot penalty meant Frittelli recorded a double bogey.

ALSO READ: Dylan Frittelli cops unusual two-shot penalty at RBC Heritage

More on this

The issue, Frittelli, later learnt was where he struck the ball from and he was not allowed to stand directly below the ball. With that knowledge, Frittelli posted his video on instagram which began in serious fashion before the SA player tried out some ludicrous methods of escape from overhanging branches.

Story continues below Advertisment

The 31-year-old went on to sign for a five-over 76 which saw him drop 28 places on the day into a share of 66th on one-over for the week. Had Frittelli not been assessed the two-shot penalty, he would have finished on one-under in a tie for 56th.

@Golfhackno1

Related Topics:

Dylan Frittelli

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello