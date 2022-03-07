WATCH: Just like the good old days as Retief Goosen overtakes Ernie Els to win on Champions Tour

Centurion - South Africa’s Retief Goosen fired a scorching eight-under 63 to overtake his long-time rival Ernie Els, to win the Hoag Classic by four shots on the PGA Champions Tour on Sunday. It was the 53-year-old Goosen’s first win on the senior tour since 2019, as he finished on a 15-under total, four ahead of South Korea’s KJ Choi in second. Els eventually ended seventh on six-under as he closed with a two-over 73.

“It’s been a bit of a struggle, I struggled with a bad shoulder all of last year,” said Goosen. ALSO READ: Rory McIlroy 'punch-drunk’ after disappointing Bay Hill finish “Surgery over the off season has really helped. Obviously, you win by three or four, you played really well.”

Nothing like a birdie on the final hole to ring in the four-shot victory @HoagClassic.



Have yourself a day, Retief Goosen! 👏![CDATA[]]>🏆 pic.twitter.com/I1oY8NC91N — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 7, 2022 Goosen began the day one behind Els, who held the lead at Newport Beach Country Club, but was quickly off to the perfect start as he eagled the par four first hole. Goosen followed up with two more birdies in a row as he played the first four holes in four-under. Another gain followed at the par four sixth as he made the turn in five-under.

ALSO READ: Tiger Woods scoops PGA Tour's R122 million popularity prize without even playing The two-time US Open champion then birdied the par four 10th before his only bogey of the day - coming at the par four 11th. Goosen bounced straight back with a birdie three at 12, before birdies at the par five 15th and 18th to close out his round.

It's all Retief Goosen right now @HoagClassic.



Drains his fifth birdie on No. 12. pic.twitter.com/EypbHLSNYa — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 6, 2022 “It’s great to be a winner on the Champions Tour again. It was a tough year last year, didn’t play all that great. This year started off… to win so early in the season is great. It gives you a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.” @Golfhackno1