WATCH: Trey Mullinax wins PGA Barbasol to punch Open Championship ticket

Nicholasville - Trey Mullinax sank a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole on Sunday to win the Barbasol Championship for his first US PGA title and capture a berth in next week's British Open. The 30-year-old American fired a six-under par 66 in the final round to finish on 25-under 263 and edge compatriot Kevin Streelman by one stroke after 72 holes at Keene Trace, which absorbed nearly four inches of rain Friday and Saturday.

World number 370 Mullinax, whose best prior finish was a share of second at the 2018 Texas Open, will make his first start in the British Open, which begins Thursday at St. Andrews. "I just told myself, this is your purpose so commit to it and do it," Mullinax said. "We were trying to commit to everything we were doing. I stayed focused for 72 holes." Streelman, ranked 129th, birdied 17 to match Mullinax for the lead, and tension was high as they reached the 18th green. Mullinax holed his putt, pumping his right fist twice in celebration.

"I told myself, 'I've been putting great all week, just go for it,'" Mullinax said. Streelman, a two-time PGA winner whose 208 starts without a victory over the past eight years are the most on tour, had a nine-foot birdie putt to force a playoff, but the ball rolled right of the cup and he settled for second. "I gave my all," Streelman said. "Trey and I just battled each other. He's one of my best friends out here so that was kind of fun as well.

"I'm frustrated. I hit two incredible shots there into the last two holes and hit two good putts. One of them went. One of them didn't." American Mark Hubbard was third on 266 after shooting 65. Germany's Hurly Long was fourth on 267, with American Vince Whaley on 268 and Canada's Adam Svensson sixth on 269. The event was co-sanctioned by the US PGA and DP World tours for the first time, but most of the world's top players were at the Scottish Open.

Players finished a storm-hit third round on Sunday and went directly back out for the final round without new pairings to help ensure play would be completed by sundown. Mullinax birdied five of the first eight holes but missed a three-foot putt at the par-3 ninth to make bogey, while Streelman sank an eight-foot birdie putt to leave them level for the lead at 22-under. They battled throughout the back nine, with Streelman making a 20-foot birdie putt at the 10th but finding a bunker at 12 and making bogey. -