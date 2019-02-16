Tiger Woods reacts as the gallery cheers after making birdie on the ninth hole as second-round play continues during the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Kang/AP

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods was confident his one-under-par total would make the cut with half the field still to complete the second round on Saturday at the rain-hit Genesis Open. Tournament host Woods played the last six holes of his second round in chilly early morning weather at Riviera Country Club.

He drained a 24-foot birdie putt at his 36th hole – Riviera’s ninth – for an even-par 71 and a one-under total of 141.

He was 10 shots behind clubhouse leaders Justin Thomas and Adam Scott, but confident he’d be among those chasing a Sunday finish at the tournament that f

ell behind schedule with a seven-hour rain delay on Thursday.

“I’m glad to be part of it going this afternoon and tomorrow,” he said. “I know that one (under) is going to get in, so that’s going to make the cut ... I get two more rounds to kind of get after it.”

Woods said putting troubles had slowed him so far at Riviera, starting with four three-putts in his first round.

“I am not seeing the line, I’m not feeling comfortable because I’m not seeing the line,” he said. “Hopefully I can find it here in the last couple rounds. Can’t get any worse than it was the first day: four three-putts is as bad as a human being can putt.”

Despite the uncertainties of the schedule and challenging weather, Woods noted that some players were able to take advantage of the rain-softened course, including playing partner Thomas, who carded a six-under second round of 65 to join Scott on 11-under 131.

Thomas’s six holes on Saturday morning included a birdie at the fifth and a par at the par-three sixth, where he used a wedge on the green to chip over the distinctive bunker in the middle of the putting surface.

American J.B. Holmes was in the clubhouse at 10-under and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy was at seven-under after firing eight birdies in his eight-under second round.

AFP