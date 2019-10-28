CHIBA – Tiger Woods’ victory at the Zozo Championship on Monday made all but certain his appearance in one global golf event and boosted his chances of competing in another.
Woods will captain the American side at December’s Presidents Cup in Australia, and even before winning at Narashino Country Club had been widely expected to choose himself as one of his four captain’s picks to join the eight automatic qualifiers on the team.
“I think certainly as a player I got the captain’s attention,” he joked after matching Sam Snead’s record of 82 career victories on the PGA Tour.
Woods has one more week to assess the form of potential choices, and will watch from afar as some of them have a final audition at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions tournament starting in Shanghai on Thursday.
He sat out the 2017 Presidents Cup while rehabilitating after spinal surgery that he had undergone five months earlier.