Golfers got the chance to honour Kobe Bryant at the Phoenix Open's iconic par-three 16th hole on Thursday, with Justin Thomas and Tony Finau among those donning jerseys bearing the basketball great's number.
Bryant died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in foggy weather on a hillside northwest of Los Angeles on Sunday.
Finau donned Bryant's number eight yellow and purple Los Angeles Lakers jersey and wore shoes of the same colours.
"Tony, Tony, Tony," the gallery at the stadium hole chanted as Finau hit his shot.
Finau, who shot a two-under-par 69, said he had been "very inspired" by Bryant growing up.