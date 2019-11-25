CARY – Tony Finau was the victim of a prank when Tiger Woods called to reveal his captain's picks for next month's Presidents Cup in Australia, but he has adopted a forgive if not forget attitude about the conversation.
The 30-year-old said he "never" even suspected that United States captain Woods was joking when he said he had some "sad news", which Finau presumed meant that he had not received one of the four wild card selections.
Woods, it turns out, is quite the jokester.
"I knew I was in the running with a handful of guys but you just never know what he's thinking," Finau, who narrowly failed to make the team automatically, said in a telephone interview with Reuters.
"When he made that indication that it was going to be a tough phone call with some sad news I was kind of saddened.