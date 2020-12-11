Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah Country Club in 2026

CHICAGO - The 16th edition of the biennial Presidents Cup will be played at the Medinah Country Club, outside of Chicago, in 2026, the PGA Tour said on Friday.

The Course #3 at the club famously hosted the 2012 Ryder Cup, where Europe pulled off a remarkable comeback to beat the US, and has also been the venue for two PGA Championships and three US Opens.

The Presidents Cup is a biennial match-play competition which pits a 12-man team from the US against international players from outside Europe.

"As the significance of the Presidents Cup continues to grow, we look forward to showcasing the 2026 event from... a storied venue in Medinah Country Club," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

