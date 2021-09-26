Rory McIlroy again fails to fire as US dominate Europe at Ryder Cup

by Rebecca Bryan KOHLER, United States - Rory McIlroy's Ryder Cup struggles are emblematic of the trouble Europe finds itself in -- down a whopping six points to the United States heading into Sunday's singles matches.

The Northern Ireland Star, playing in his sixth Ryder Cup, didn't make a single birdie as he and fellow veteran Ian Poulter lost for the second time this week, falling 4&3 to Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa in Saturday afternoon four-balls. McIlroy, a four-time major-winner, has lost all three of his matches without even reaching the 16th hole. ALSO READ: Padraig Harrington benches Rory McIlroy after first two-loss Ryder Cup day

He needs a singles win to avoid coming away from a Ryder Cup without a match victory for the first time. The latest defeat followed a morning foursomes session in which McIlroy was benched by European captain Padraig Harrington. Drama and emotion were on full display today.#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/xeKHZYmW2m — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 26, 2021 The 32-year-old had competed in all 24 sessions from his debut in 2010 through 2018 and compiling an 11-9-4 record while the team won four of five times.

"Obviously disappointing," McIlroy said. "Disappointing not to contribute a point for the team yet. Live now from the 43rd #RyderCup, @collin_morikawa https://t.co/g8k6QJk9qx — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 25, 2021 "So hopefully just go out tomorrow and try my best to get a point, and hopefully we can rally and at last give them something to maybe sweat about tomorrow in the middle of the afternoon." Spain's Sergio Garcia, starring alongside top-ranked compatriot Jon Rahm in his 10th Ryder Cup, was seen consoling McIlroy after his latest disappointment.