Retief Goosen, of South Africa, celebrates winning the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship golf tournament at Firestone Country Club on Sunday. Photo: Jeff Lange/Akron Beacon Journal via AP

OHIO – South Africa’s Retief Goosen broke a 10-year victory drought with a win in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship on Sunday at Firestone Country Club in Ohio. Goosen, 50, birdied his final two holes for a closing two-under 68 and a six-under total for the week. The two-time US Open (2001 and 2004) winner finished two ahead of Americans Jay Haas and Tim Petrovic.

“It's been 10 years since I last won a tournament,” Goosen said who pocketed a winner’s cheque of R5.8m. “The nerves were there, and to have those nerves a little bit again in the last few weeks, you know, you've just got to put yourself in a position all the time to get used to it again and that's what I've done and it finally paid off this week.”

Three strokes ahead after opening rounds of 69 and 62, Goosen dropped a stroke behind Scott Parel on Saturday with a 75.

“Played great the first two rounds and then didn't play all that bad yesterday, just let the course get the better of me,” Goosen said. “And today it was playing tough again. It was tough to get close, tough to make birdies, but managed to finish with four birdies in the last six holes or seven holes, so it was nice to pull it off.”

‘The Goose’ began his final round with a bogey on the par-4 first with an eagle on the par-5 second, then parred the next eight.

A double bogey on the par-4 11th threatened to derail his challenge, but he birdied the both the par-3 12th and par-4 13th. Another bogey came at the par-4 14th, but the birdie-birdie finish ensured he finished in style to claim the title.

African News Agency (ANA)



