Retief Goosen is set to be one of five golfers inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Photo: EPA/Christiaan Kotze

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA – South Africa’s Retief Goosen will on Monday be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame (WGHF). The two-time US Open champion will be inducted during a ceremony in California, USA.

Goosen will be one of five golfers inducted this year, with Peggy Kirk Bell, Billy Payne, Jan Stephenson and Dennis Walters also set to receive the highest honour in golf.

The 50-year-old Goosen now campaigns on the senior US Tour, and will join compatriots Ernie Els, Bobby Locke, Gary Player as a member of the WGHF.

Zimbabwe’s Nick Price is the only other African also a member of the WGHF.

South Africa’s Retief Goosen in action. Photo: Michael Sherman (ANA)

Goosen sat within the Official World Golf Ranking’s top-10 for more than 250 weeks from 2001 through 2007. ‘The Goose’ reached a career high world ranking of third in 2006.

His 33 worldwide wins include two U.S. Open Championships in 2001 – the same year he was named European Tour Player of the Year – and 2004.

Goosen led the European Tour Order of Merit in 2001 and 2002. He also played in six consecutive Presidents Cups from 2000 to 2011 as part of the International Team.

African News Agency (ANA)