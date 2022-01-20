SA’s Thriston Lawrence withdraws from Abu Dhabi HSBC due to Covid-19

Johannesburg - South African Thriston Lawrence, after testing positive for Covid-19, withdrew from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, DP World Tour event, which began on Thursday. Lawrence, 25, tested positive on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, Lawrence confirmed his withdrawal on Instagram. Lawrence said: “I’m sad to let you know that my much anticipated start in the DP World Tour, Rolex Series event, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will not take place as planned. I tested positive for COVID Wednesday, despite being cautious and having tested four times over four days in the process of traveling to get here. I have very mild symptoms and feel fine. “I’ve now isolated myself and have already experienced great, professional support and advise [sic] from the DP World Tour Medical Team. My team and I will take one day at a time and I’m hopeful about teeing it up again very soon. Fortunately, we have a long season ahead, full of new opportunities.”

Rolling them in is easier when you play the number one ball in golf, Titleist, and staying firm in my new FootJoys. I'm very happy to confirm my extension and much appreciated partnership with @TitleistEurope and @FootJoyEurope for 2022 and beyond. Let's get this season started! pic.twitter.com/CVFCuKUzyy — Thriston Lawrence (@ThristonL) January 19, 2022 Lawrence triumphed on 12-under by four shots at the curtailed Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club in late November. The event was first reduced to 54-holes to accommodate international participants hoping to navigate new travel restrictions imposed on passengers, coming from South Africa due to the discovery of the Omicron variant, which had been discovered by local scientists. Then on the Saturday when the leaders had played just two holes in their 'final' round, rain and lightning in the area meant the event was reduced to 36 holes.