SA’s Van Rooyen banks R9m and rises to 40th in World rankings after third in Mexico









South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen rose 12 spots to a career-high 40th in the world golf rankings released on Monday. Photo: Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen rose 12 spots to a career-high 40th in the world golf rankings released on Monday. Van Rooyen finished in a tie for third at the PGA Tour’s World Golf Championships - Mexico Championship on Sunday. Van Rooyen carded rounds of 70 62 67 and 70 to finish on 15-under, three behind American Patrick Reed who claimed victory. Van Rooyen turned 30 on Friday, and his birthday present to himself would be the R9m paycheque he received for his top finish. The European Tour event winner has already secured an invite to The Masters in April, and now will have a pretty good idea of his playing schedule leading into the year’s first Major. “I think I played some really good golf the last four days, and I think I can hold my head high,” said Van Rooyen after his round on Sunday.

“I mean, there's still so much to play for. Yes, we all want to win, but at the same time, I'm trying to finish as high as I possibly can, so I'm not going to go lie down after a bogey.

"I think we had a really good finish, I gave myself a few good chances coming down the stretch, and my game is in great shape. I'm looking forward to the next one."

Van Rooyen will be in action again this week on the US PGA Tour at the Honda Classic in Florida.

African News Agency (ANA)