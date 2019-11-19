JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen rose to a career high 50th in the world golf rankings released on Monday.
Van Rooyen finished in a tie for 30th at the Nedbank golf Challenge which prompted his rise of one position from 51st a week prior.
If Van Rooyen maintains a place in the top-50 by the end of the calendar year, he will earn an automatic invite to the year’s first Major - The Masters - in 2020.
The 29-year-old finished second at the Turkish Airlines Open two weeks ago, losing out in a six-man play-off.
Van Rooyen has risen steadily up the rankings, starting out the year 141st in the world. His consistent play has also seen him break through for his maiden European Tour victory this season - triumphing at the Scandinavian Invitation in August.