Japan's Hinako Shibuno reacts as she holds the trophy as she celebrates after winning the Women's British Open golf championship at Woburn Gold Club near Milton Keynes, England on Sunday. Photo: Tim Ireland/AP

MILTON KEYNES – 'Smiling Cinderella' Hinako Shibuno completed a fairytale week by winning the Women's British Open in her first LPGA event at Milton Keynes on Sunday. The 20-year-old Japanese player, who earned her nickname because of her radiant smile, rammed home a lengthy birdie putt at the final hole to edge out American Lizette Salas by one stroke.

Shibuno, a rank outsider at the start of the event, reacted with glee after her winning putt rattled in at Woburn for a closing four-under-par 68.

She finished on 18-under 270 to become the second Japanese woman to win a major, after Hisako "Chako" Higuchi in 1977.

Final scores after the fourth round of the Women's British Open at Woburn on Sunday (par 72):

270 - Hinako Shibuno (JPN) 66-69-67-68

271 - Lizette Salas (USA) 69-67-70-65

272 - Ko Jin-young (KOR) 68-70-68-66

273 - Morgan Pressel (USA) 69-71-66-67

274 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 65-67-72-70

276 - Celine Boutier (FRA) 71-66-73-66

277 - Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 69-69-69-70

278 - Park Sung-hyun (KOR) 67-70-68-73

279 - Nelly Korda (USA) 70-69-72-68, Lee Jeongeun (KOR) 68-71-69-71

Reuters