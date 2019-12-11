MELBOURNE – Australian Cameron Smith has said he has lost any friendship he had with Patrick Reed after criticising the American for his controversial bunker penalty in the Bahamas last week.
Reed received a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie when he moved sand with his practice swing on Friday at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, earning a rebuke from Smith, who accused the former Masters champion of "cheating the rules".
On Tuesday, Reed strenuously denied he had cheated, telling reporters he had inadvertently improved his lie.
Smith declined to row back on his criticism on Wednesday after practice at Royal Melbourne ahead of Thursday's opening round of the Presidents Cup.
"I'm sure he didn't like it," Smith, a member of the Internationals team to play the United States, told reporters.