“As always, I’ll be playing for my dad,” says Norris, whose father Patrick died in July last year after a long battle with cancer.
“It was a big battle from the start of last year. It was hard to leave him and play tournaments, but he was the one who constantly told me to go and play. He didn’t want me to stay at home just for him. I made sure I did what he wanted me to do. That was his wish. I did it all for him,” he said of his strong performance on the Japan Golf Tour last year, where he finished second on the final Order of Merit with a win and nine top-10s.
It’s a performance that has helped him come into this week at Randpark Golf Club as the third highest ranked South African on the Official World Golf Ranking in 59th place behind Erik van Rooyen and defending champion and new Player Host, Louis Oosthuizen.
“The year worked out nicely at the end there. Finishing the year off like I did, I’m sure my dad would’ve been proud. It also helped having my brother Kyle caddie for me after my dad passed away. I felt I needed family around me. It felt like I was carrying so much on my shoulders and I couldn’t talk to anybody. When you lose a family member, it’s hard to talk about it with anybody else but family. It was nice to have Kyle there and have a shoulder to lean on.”