Ana Dawson moved two shots clear at the top of the leaderboard after the second round of the Dimension Data Ladies Pro-Am at Fancourt on Saturday, scoring three-under-par 69 to move to four-under overall. Improved weather conditions resulted in lower scores at both the Montague and Outeniqua courses on Saturday. Alexandra Swayne also carded 69 to move to two-under-par alongside Scotland’s Kylie Henry (70) in second place.

Dawson, who led by one after a 71 in the first round, began her second round on Montague with two bogeys in the first three holes, although she did birdie the par-three second. The 22-year-old from the Isle of Man was much tidier thereafter, not dropping another shot until the par-four 15th. In between, Dawson birdied the sixth, ninth and 11th holes. She then finished strong as she birdied the par-four 16th and par-five 18th holes to end the day in prime position going into the final round.

South Africans Kiera Floyd (70) and Cara Gorlei (69) also did well on the Montague course to be tied in fourth place on one-under, together with veteran contender Lee-Anne Pace, who won the tournament in 2014 at George Golf Club. Pace fired a 69, with six birdies and three bogeys to join her compatriots on one-under-par. The highlight of her round was an eagle-three on the ninth hole, while she also birdied the sixth and 10th holes. Her only bogey came on the par-four 14th. SCORES:

140 - Ana Dawson (IMN) 71 69 142 - Alexandra Swayne (ISV) 73 69, Kylie Henry (SCO) 72 70 143 - Kiera Floyd 73 70, Cara Gorlei 74 69, Lee-Anne Pace 74 69