Another special SA Open moment for Gary Player

JOHANNESBURG - Of the many titles and records Gary Player holds, his 13 South African Open victories rank amongst the most special to the Grand Slam champion.

It’s therefore fitting that this year the second oldest national Open in golf will for the first time in its history be played at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City from December 3-6, jointly supported by Nedbank and Sun International.

“The South African Open has always been immensely important to me in my career. I won it 13 times, but many times I couldn’t even play in it. I’d estimate that there were at least four occasions when I was in the prime of my career that I didn’t play the SA Open. But I’m extremely grateful to have won our national Open 13 times,” Player said of a record that will most likely never be broken.

“Our national Open has travelled around the country and throughout its history has always been played on our most iconic golf courses. The fact that the Gary Player Country Club will now become a part of this history is a very special moment for me.”

Aerial view of the Gary Player Golf Course with Sun City Resort in the background. Photo: Mitchell Krog - Living Canvas Photography

One of the most exciting elements around this year’s South African Open will be the swopping of the nines at the Gary Player Country Club for this year’s tournament, thus seeing the picturesque par-five ninth hole serve as the finishing hole.