Bezuidenhout tied for the lead at SA Open

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Welshman Jamie Donaldson led on 10-under after two rounds in the SA Open at Gary Player Country Club on Friday.

Bezuidenhout, who won last week’s Alfred Dunhill at Leopard Creek, carded his second successive five-under 67 to tie the lead. Donaldson, meanwhile, carded an incredible nine-under 63. It was a spectacular round which included 10 birdies and a bogey.

The 26-year-old Bezuidenhout reeled off five birdies and managed to keep any bogeys off his card. However, Bezuidenhout will rue a short birdie putt from four feet he missed at the 18th to move to 11-under.

In a share of third two shots behind were the pair of South Africans Dylan Frittelli and Dean Burmester on eight-under. Frittelli carded a pair of 68s, while Burmester signed for 67 69.

Five players were tied on five-under in fifth place, which included two SA players in Ruan Korb (67 72) and Jacques Kruyswijk. Joost Luiten of the Netherlands shot rounds of 72 and 67, Canadian Aaron Cockerill returned scores of 71 68 while Austrian Matthias Schwab signed for rounds of 67 and 72.