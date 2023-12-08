Casey Jarvis leads into weekend of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek

Casey Jarvis believes he knows the secrets of Leopard Creek, and it showed as the young South African signed for a 67 and a one-stroke lead heading into the weekend of the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
“Somebody here once said to me that at Leopard Creek the flag is a destination but you have to pick your targets. I’ve played a lot of golf here and I do know some secrets out there, and I’m using it to my advantage this week,” said Jarvis after reaching the halfway stage of this tournament on 10 under par.
His nearest challenger is England’s Marco Penge on nine under following a second round of 66 on Friday. South African amateur Christo Lamprecht kept himself in the hunt on eight under par with a second round of 69, while four-time Alfred Dunhill Championship winner Charl Schwartzel also finished the day on eight under par with a 68 including five birdies in six holes over the turn.
Jarvis has been in good form over the past few weeks as he’s challenged on numerous occasions but has yet to fully capitalise and claim a win. He was in contention for last week’s Investec South African Open before a disappointing weekend.
“I had to get over it quickly. It’s a new week this week at a golf course I really like. I left that in the past and worked hard at the beginning of the week and it seems to be paying off,” said Jarvis, who looked incredibly comfortable on this course on Friday, especially on his chip-in for birdie on the 10th hole.
“I played really well and managed my game nicely. I’m hitting the ball great so I’ll keep doing what I’m doing and hopefully it pays off. The wind was swirling the whole day but I kept the ball in play off the tee and hit a lot of good approach shots.”
Scores:
134 - Casey Jarvis 67 67
135 - Marco Penge 69 66
136 - Christo Lamprecht 67 69, Paul Waring 68 68, Charl Schwartzel 68 68, Robin Williams 65 71
137 - Kyle Barker 70 67, Sam Bairstow 71 66, Andy Sullivan 68 69, Manuel Elvira 66 71
138 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68 70, Luca Filippi 68 70, Ashun Wu 68 70, Jayden Schaper 66 72, Louis Oosthuizen 70 68, Erik van Rooyen 68 70, Wynand Dingle 70 68
139 - Louis de Jager 70 69, Keenan Davidse 73 66, Renato Paratore 69 70, Joakim Lagergren 68 71
140 - Christiaan Maas 67 73, JC Ritchie 73 67, Andrea Pavan 70 70, Dale Whitnell 71 69
Vlismas Media