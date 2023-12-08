Casey Jarvis leads into weekend of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek

“Somebody here once said to me that at Leopard Creek the flag is a destination but you have to pick your targets. I’ve played a lot of golf here and I do know some secrets out there, and I’m using it to my advantage this week,” said Jarvis after reaching the halfway stage of this tournament on 10 under par.

Casey Jarvis believes he knows the secrets of Leopard Creek, and it showed as the young South African signed for a 67 and a one-stroke lead heading into the weekend of the Alfred Dunhill Championship .

His nearest challenger is England’s Marco Penge on nine under following a second round of 66 on Friday. South African amateur Christo Lamprecht kept himself in the hunt on eight under par with a second round of 69, while four-time Alfred Dunhill Championship winner Charl Schwartzel also finished the day on eight under par with a 68 including five birdies in six holes over the turn.

Jarvis has been in good form over the past few weeks as he’s challenged on numerous occasions but has yet to fully capitalise and claim a win. He was in contention for last week’s Investec South African Open before a disappointing weekend.

“I had to get over it quickly. It’s a new week this week at a golf course I really like. I left that in the past and worked hard at the beginning of the week and it seems to be paying off,” said Jarvis, who looked incredibly comfortable on this course on Friday, especially on his chip-in for birdie on the 10th hole.