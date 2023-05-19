Durban – South African golfer Neil Schietekat is playing like a man out to prove something, after carding a seven-under 65 to tie for first place in round one of the Zanaco Masters in Lusaka, Zambia. Schietekat and English golfer David Wicks both lead the pack at seven under 65, while Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinoi is hot on their trail with a six-under 66.

Wicks, who was about to quit professional golf several months ago and is playing in only his second Sunshine Tour event, found himself improving on his debut performance at the FBC Zimbabwe Open, where he tied for 15th place. Rookie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 David Wicks cards a round of 65 to take the clubhouse lead🔥#ZanacoMasters | #GreatnessBeginsHere | #SunshineTour — Sunshine Tour (@Sunshine_Tour) May 18, 2023 “I was able to build some confidence at Q-School and in Zimbabwe, and my game is definitely trending in a good direction. I'm just staying in the process and ensuring I don't make silly errors. “Lusaka Golf Club is a tough test, you have to come in from the fairways due to the firmness of the greens. You'll have lots of problems here if you miss the fairway, so that was my goal, putting a high price on hitting them and using lofted wedges into the green. You have to try and get the ball to spin, you're hoping you don't get big bounces,” Wicks said.

The St John's County resident shot a bogey-free round, but was not alone. Scheitekat – who is contention to win back-to-back Sunshine Tour victories, found the momentum he started off the 2023 campaign with in Zimbabwe. He was one-under through six holes, but then reeled off four consecutive birdies in the next five holes. He also birdied the par five 13th and 18th holes. The 18th is the longest on the course at 515 metres.

How things stand after 18 holes played in Zambia 🇿🇲 📈



👀 who impressed you the most ? #ZanacoMasters | #GreatnessBeginsHere | #SunshineTour pic.twitter.com/PUqGJvAu2z — Sunshine Tour (@Sunshine_Tour) May 18, 2023 Two weeks ago in Zimbabwe, Schietekat posted low 60s in his opening three rounds, carding 67, 69 and 66. His somewhat disappointing final round, three-over 75, was propped up by his stellar performance on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tied at third place in Lusaka, fellow South African Ryan van Velzen started off the the round with a flurry, rising to seven-under quickly, but he stumbled with a double bogey at the par-four eighth to drop back to five-under. He is tied on five-under in third position with countrymen Stefan Wears-Taylor, Jake Redman and Luke Trocado.

Several players, including Jaco Ahlers, are tied on level par 72. IOL