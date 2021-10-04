Dean Burmester back inside world’s top 100

His seventh-place finish saw him climb eight spots into 99th on the list, making him the eighth-highest ranked South African and the only one inside the country’s top 10 players to improve his position on the list.

Johannesburg – Dean Burmester’s charge in the final round of the European Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has taken him back inside the world’s top 100 golfers with the release on Monday of the latest Official World Golf Ranking.

Branden Grace’s efforts in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship where he finished in a share of 27th saw him remain unchanged in 56th place as he continued his efforts to return to the world’s top 50.

Everyone else in South Africa’s top 10 remained unchanged, except Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Harding and Daniel van Tonder. Bezuidenhout was not in action last week as he took time off to get married. Harding and Van Tonder were not able to do enough in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to improve their positions. Harding was down two into 102nd and Van Tonder slipped six spots to 124th.

South Africa’s top-ranked player is Louis Oosthuizen in eighth. He is in action this week on the PGA Tour in the Shriners Children’s Championship, together with Garrick Higgo, Erik van Rooyen, Charl Schwartzel and Dylan Frittelli.