Dylan Frittelli edges closer back to world’s top 100

Frittelli had a share of 50th in the tournament commonly called the ‘fifth major’, and his three-place climb on the weekly rankings table took him three places higher than he was last week.

Johannesburg — Dylan Frittelli kept edging closer to making his way back into the world’s top 100 with his performance in the Players Championship at the weekend as he climbed three places on the Official World Golf Ranking to 113th.

Other players who improved their positions within the South African top 10 were Erik van Rooyen, who climbed four places to 59th after his share of 13th in the Players, and Branden Grace, whose share of 53rd saw him climb one place to 92nd.

Louis Oosthuizen remains South Africa’s top-ranked player at 13th, after he finished in a share of 42nd in Florida.

Lower down in the rankings, South Africa’s biggest mover was Hennie du Plessis, who climbed 20 places to 203rd on the strength of his share of sixth place in the MyGolfLife Open hosted by Pecanwood at the weekend. George Coetzee climbed 18 places to 169th after his fourth-place finish in the same tournament. Thriston Lawrence also had a substantial move higher, with his share of ninth at Pecanwood lifting him 10 places to 159th.