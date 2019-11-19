MALELANE – Ernie Els will headline a strong field of South African stars at this year’s Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club from November 28 to 1 December 1.
The former world number one and winner of this prestigious championship in 2005 will be joined in the field by countrymen and fellow former champions Brandon Stone (2016 champion), Garth Mulroy (2011 champion) and Richard Sterne (2008 champion).
South Africa’s Zander Lombard, fresh off contending for the Nedbank Golf Challenge, Erik van Rooyen, Justin Harding and rookie professional Wilco Nienaber have also confirmed their places in this co-sanctioned tournament between the Sunshine Tour and European Tour.
And Jayden Schaper, the South African Strokeplay champion and winner of the Junior Players Championship in the United States this year, has been granted an invitation to play as one of the leading young stars of GolfRSA.
The strong local field makes for a thrilling finale to the South African golf year as the tournament follows the Nedbank Golf Challenge as the final tournament played on South African fairways in 2019, and also tees off the European Tour’s new 2020 season.