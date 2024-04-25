European duo share lead in Investec SA Women’s Open in Somerset West

A week ago Elena Moosmann watched her good friend Chiara Tamburlini win her maiden title on the Sunshine Ladies Tour and Ladies European Tour, and it inspired her to claim a share of the lead in Thursday’s first round of the Investec South African Women’s Open at the Erinvale Country and Golf Estate. On a windy day in the winelands, Moosmann signed for a six-under-par 66 to share the lead with England’s Rosie Davies as they both finished one stroke clear of Norway’s Julie Boysen Hillestad.

Lee-Anne Pace is the leading South African on four under as she continues her quest for a record sixth Investec South African Women’s Open title. Ladies European Tour number one Bronte Law also finished the first round on four under par. Moosmann was one of the few to post a bogey-free round on Thursday and played with the confidence she says she gained from seeing her friend Tamburlini win last week’s Joburg Ladies Open. “It definitely inspired me to see Chiara up there and winning. I play a lot of golf with her and our games are more or less at the same level, so to see her win makes your realise it’s possible for us,” said Moosmann.

“I felt good all day and used my chances. My drives were really good and I hit a lot of fairways, and my putter was hot for the birdie chances I gave myself. I love it here. The views are amazing, and the course is in great condition.” Her co-leader Davies started the day with a bogey and then reeled off three consecutive birdies as she took advantage of the calmer morning conditions. “Some say the best rounds start with a bogey,” she said.

“We definitely had the better weather conditions and it was nice and calm in the morning. I was thinking about posting a good score while everybody else has to battle the afternoon wind. I’ve been playing much better than I’ve been scoring. I missed the cut in Joburg which was disappointing, but I had a call with my coach and we said I just need to stay patient this week and see what happens.” Davies took her own inspiration from an Erinvale course she says ranks amongst the best on the Ladies European Tour. “The golf course is stunning. It’s probably amongst the best conditioned we play on Tour. South Africa as a whole is incredible. We love coming here.”

SCORES: 66 - Rosie Davies (ENG), Elena Moosmann (SUI)

67 - Julie Boysen Hillestad (NOR) 68 - Annabell Fuller (ENG), Lee-Anne Pace, Hannah Burke (ENG), Liz Young (ENG), Bronte Law (ENG), Nastasia Nadaud (FRA), Lisa Pettersson (SWE) 69 - Alexandra Swayne (ISV), Gabriella Cowley (ENG), Shannon Tan (SIN), Manon De Roey (BEL), Eleanor Givens (ENG), Agathe Sauzon (FRA), Christine Wolf (AUT), Momoka Kobori (NZL), Jana Melichova (CZE)

70 - Kim Metraux (SUI), Romy Meekers (NED), Chiara Tamburlini (SUI), Aunchisa Utama (THA), Ines Laklalech (MAR), Madelene Stavnar (NOR), Sarah Schober (AUT), Sara Kjellker (SWE), Celine Herbin (FRA), Mireia Prat (ESP), Elin Arvidsson (SWE), Virginia Elena Carta (ITA) 71 - Katja Pogacar (SVN), Patricia Isabel Schmidt (GER), Kylie Henry (SCO), Kristyna Napoleaova (CZE), Lydia Hall (WAL), Carolin Kauffmann (GER), Laura Beveridge (SCO), Caroline Hedwall (SWE), Maha Haddioui (MAR), Hannah Screen (ENG), Sanna Nuutinen (FIN) 72 - Emily Penttila (FIN), Verena Gimmy (GER), Stacy Bregman, Luna Sobron Galmes (ESP), April Angurasaranee (THA), Dorthea Forbrigd (NOR), Bonita Bredenhann (NAM), Maiken Bing Paulsen (NOR)