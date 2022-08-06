George Coetzee defends Origins of Golf Series title at De Zalze

Stellenbosch — George Coetzee won his first ever Sunshine Tour victory on the Vodacom Origins of Golf series, and his love for it continued as he successfully defended his title at De Zalze Golf Club on Saturday. Coetzee claimed a two-stroke victory in the Winelands for his fifth victory overall on the Vodacom Origins of Golf series, which started 15 years ago when he announced himself with a win on the series in his rookie season on the Sunshine Tour.

It’s an achievement that places him second on his own on the all-time list of winners on the series after Jean Hugo who has 11 titles. Coetzee withstood a challenge from England’s Joe Long and closed with a 67 to win on 21 under par. Long had closed to within a shot of Coetzee with three holes to play but then bogeyed the 18th as he took second place on 19 under with a final round of 67. Kyle Barker finished third on 15 under par in one of his best performances on the Sunshine Tour, signing for a 66.

Jaco Prinsloo continued his good form as he followed up his win in last week’s FNB Eswatini Nkonyeni Challenge with a sixth-place finish at De Zalze. Prinsloo has now finished third, ninth, first and sixth in his last four Sunshine Tour events. This was the opening tournament on the 2022 Vodacom Origins of Golf series, with the next event taking place in Mpumalanga at the Highland Gate Golf & Trout Estate at the end of this month. Scores:

195 — George Coetzee 61 67 67 197 — Joe Long 68 62 67 201 — Kyle Barker 67 68 66

203 — Albert Venter 66 68 69 205 — Louis Albertse 70 69 66 206 — Jaco Prinsloo 66 73 67

207 — Ockie Strydom 70 70 67, Christiaan Basson 73 65 69 208 — Estiaan Conradie 68 71 69, Bradley Bawden 71 67 70 210 — CJ du Plessis 70 70 70, Peter Karmis 70 70 70, Dayne Moore 70 69 71, Michael Kok 70 72 68, Luca Filippi 71 67 72, Adam Breen 66 72 72, Wallie Coetsee 69 68 73