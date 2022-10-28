Golfers strike it rich at R1-million SunBet Challenge

A shotgun start was used for the Pro-Am and amateur golfers, as the Sunshine Tour professionals were paired to compete for monetary prizes.

Cape Town - Umhlali Country Club, along the Dolphin Coast in KwaZulu-Natal, hosted some of South Africa’s best golfers at the SunBet Challenge hosted by Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom Pro-Am event on Thursday.

Professional Jake Redman and amateur Mahomed Hussen took first place, followed by professional Martin Rohwer and amateur Carlyle Field in second. Professional Lyle Rowe and amateur Zuko Banqwa ended in third place.

The prize-giving was hosted at Royal Sibaya Hotel, with good food and a great vibe.

The Sibaya leg of the tour, being held for the first time since 2019, is the fourth stop of the SunBet Challenge series of events that are also hosted by Sun City, Time Square Casino, Wild Coast and Boardwalk where each event has a prize fund of R1,000,000.