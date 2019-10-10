PORT EDWARD – Jean Hugo raced to a blemish-free 10-under-par 60 opening round of this season’s Wild Coast Sun Challenge and holds a one-stroke lead in Port Edward.
Getting out early in the morning and starting off the 10th tee, the veteran wasted no time in getting to work. He went birdie, par and eagle in his first three holes, and then two holes later made another birdie before making further gains on his eighth hole - the 17th of the golf course - as he turned in 30.
As if that five-under-par nine was not brilliant enough, Hugo then went on a four-birdie run after the turn and again on his 16th hole, another birdie found its way onto his card for a perfect start to this week.
“I had no real expectations to be honest,” said Hugo. “I started well, made a big putt on 10 which probably set the tone. Then I made an eagle on 12; quickly three-under after three and kept things going. I think I missed one green today. It was close to a perfect round; 28 putts, you know, is not something scary like 23 or 24 putts.
“All in all, I think it’s a really good round and tee to green, I was solid.”