JOHANNESBURG – While he doesn’t think it’s safe to announce that he’s shrugged off his injury issues, for now, James hart du Preez has certainly made positive strides towards the competitive player he showed to be when he earned his Sunshine Tour card at Qualifying School.
He tore a wrist ligament a few tournaments into last season’s schedule and was initially set for a single operation. A few setbacks in his recovery forced him into the doctor’s ward for two more operations and the recovery from those was a slow process for the 24-year old.
Over a slow process of rehabilitation, Hart du Preez has made a comeback, and this season, he has played in the last seven events, missing the cut only twice (At Royal Swazi Spa Challenge as well as the Wild Coast Sun Challenge).
His best results of the season, however, is the third-place finish he got last week at Selborne where his final-round six-under-par 66 got most people talking about the talent that he is. A 66 is a solid score without a doubt, but it is in the manner in which he did it that got golf fans excited.
While his front nine there was characterised by two birdies and a bogey, it was on the back nine where Hart du Preez turned it up. He made six birdies in seven holes and five of those birdies came one after the other, an impressive feat.