It's off. Organisers announce the cancellation of the 2020 Nedbank Golf Challenge

CAPE TOWN – Golf aficionados in Friday were hit by the news that the 2020 Nedbank Golf Challenge has been cancelled. The European Tour, in partnership with title sponsors Nedbank and tournament host Sun International, on Friday announced that the much-anticipated 40th anniversary of the tournament will now take place in 2021. The tournament, hosted by Gary Player, was originally rescheduled for December 3-6, 2020 at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City. Following the announcement, Mike Brown, Chief Executive of the Nedbank Grouk said: “This was a very difficult decision for us to make but it’s one we are taking in the best interests of the tournament and all those involved in it.” The 2020 playing of #AfricasMajor has been cancelled. 💔

The dates for the 40th Anniversary Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2021 will be announced in due course. ⛳

Learn more: https://t.co/nCNv9fRyTy#EuropeanTour #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/oVogpW4UQh — Nedbank Golf Challenge (@AfricasMajor) August 28, 2020 “The Nedbank Golf Challenge has always been far more than just a golf tournament. The ability to see the best golfers in the world in action, corporate hospitality, the spectators, and the platform it gives us to showcase South Africa to the world for tourism purposes means that going ahead with this year’s tournament under the current restrictions and constraints on all of these important factors was just not feasible.

As such, together with our partners at Sun International and the European Tour, we have taken the decision to postpone the 40th anniversary until 2021 when it can hopefully be celebrated in the manner golf fans have been accustomed to seeing at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.”

Golf legend Gary Player. Photo: Michael Sherman/ ANA Pictures

“I am confident that the European Tour, Nedbank and Sun International would have done all in their power to try and make sure this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge could go ahead, and that this is a decision they would not have taken lightly.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is a tournament we are all extremely proud of, and if postponing it for a year allows us to present an even better Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2021, then I fully support this.” said tournament host Gary Player.

