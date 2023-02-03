Cape Town — Jaco van Zyl heads into the weekend of the Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open with a one-stroke lead and a feeling he’s looking forward to building on over the next two rounds at Royal Cape Golf Club. “It’s the first time in years where I’m really happy with all 14 clubs in my bag,” said Van Zyl, who lost in a four-man play-off for the inaugural Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open title in 2012.

Story continues below Advertisement

#BainsWhiskyCTOpen - Day 2



3 x DP World Tour Brandon Stone plays the 10th at Royal Cape Golf Club during his 2nd round.



Brandon currently sits at -6 two under for his round, tied 5th ⛳️

#sunshinetour #dpworldtour #sunshinetour #GoatGolf pic.twitter.com/MQad3QqxbJ — GOAT Golf (@GoatGolfHoles) February 3, 2023 Van Zyl put together a composed and bogey-free 65 to take the lead on nine under par in this Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour co-sanctioned tournament earlier today.

He is one stroke clear of 2019 Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open champion Benjamin Follett-Smith, who signed for a second round of 68, the in-form Dylan Mostert who also put together a bogey-free 65 in today’s windy conditions, and England’s Ashley Chesters who carded a 67. It’s been a tough climb for Van Zyl, a 16-time winner on the Sunshine Tour, who has won three South African PGA Championship titles and also represented South Africa at the Olympic Games, but who through a range of injuries has struggled to regain that form. His win in last September’s Gary and Vivienne Player Challenge ended a six-year win drought on the Sunshine Tour.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I’ve been struggling for so long and I just had to try and build my self-confidence and self-belief. I’ve been playing really nicely for a while now and a round like this definitely helps that process,” he said. What also helps is a Royal Cape course that plays to his strengths.

Story continues below Advertisement

#BainsWhiskyCTOpen - Day 2



Consistency ... 68 followed by 68.



Zimbabwean Benjamin Follett-Smith strides into the weekend at -8 ⛳️🔝

#sunshinetour #challengetour #GoatGolfOnTour pic.twitter.com/nRayKLSCIQ — GOAT Golf (@GoatGolfHoles) February 3, 2023 “This golf course really suits me. You don’t need to hit it miles off the tee and you need to think your way around here. It’s the oldest golf course in the country and it’s right up my alley. It’s just one of those great golf courses. You don’t have much into the greens, but it still makes you think. Even if you hit your approach to 15 feet, if it’s in the wrong spot on the greens there are no guarantees.” With plenty of experience to draw on, Van Zyl is well aware his job is only halfway done.

“It’s always nice to be in this position. We’re only halfway now, but it’s nice to have the lead.” Scores: 135 - Jaco Van Zyl 70 65

136 - Benjamin Follett-Smith 68 68, Dylan Mostert 71 65, Ashley Chesters 69 67 138 - Borja Virto 73 65, Bradley Bawden 67 71, Manuel Elvira 66 72 139 - Martin Vorster 70 69, Velten Meyer 68 71, Daniel O'Loughlin 70 69, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 71 68, Tom Murray 69 70, Derek Ackerman 70 69, JJ Senekal 70 69