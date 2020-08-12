Jake Roos wants to bloom on the local fairways

JOHANNESBURG - Multiple Sunshine Tour champion Jake Roos says his fellow professionals are “ready to rumble” and excited to return to action in the Tour’s new Rise-Up Series which tees off in Gauteng next week. The Rise-Up Series marks the official resumption of the Sunshine Tour’s schedule under the new Covid-19 government regulations. The series will feature five 54-hole tournaments, each with a purse of R600 000 and with a full field of professionals, and all played in Gauteng. The final round of each tournament will be streamed live on the Sunshine Tour streaming platforms and DStv Now. “The professionals are very excited. It’s been a long time coming. The last tournament we played in was the Tour Championship in February, so everyone is really grateful for this new series,” said Roos.

“These are tough times and it shows a lot of dedication from all involved to present a new series of five tournaments.

“As professionals we are very grateful for this opportunity to compete again.

“I think it’s uncharted waters for many of us. Some of the professionals have hardly ever taken a week off and now it’s suddenly been a few months off.

“Fortunately the golf courses have opened and we have had the opportunity to start practising again.

“Until you get into a tournament and feel the pressure of tournament play again, I think none of us are really certain where our games are at.

“But the positive is that everyone is well rested and ready to rumble again.”

Series schedule

August 19-21, Event 1: Betway Championship at Killarney Country Club

August 26-28, Event 2: sponsored by African Bank at Glendower Golf Club

September 2-4, Event 3: at Pretoria Country Club

September 23-25, Event 4: at ERPM Golf Club

September 30-October 2, Event 5: at Huddle Park Golf Club

