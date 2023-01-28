Ladies' golf event to run parallel to the Dimension Data Pro-Am event at Fancourt

Cape Town - For the first time in 27 years, the Dimension Data Pro-Am event will be joined by the women’s tournament at the same venue in Fancourt, the premier Garden Route lifestyle resort. The unique four-day tournament will be played on Fancourt's three courses. The Montagu, Outeniqua and The Links courses were all designed by the legendary Gary Player. The women, though, will only play the Montagu and Outeniqua courses.

The event starts on February 8, and it is co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour. In partnership with SuperSport television, there will be televised coverage of the event. Together with official financial services partner Standard Bank, there will be a significant investment in the professional prize fund for the Dimension Data Ladies’ Pro-Am. The ladies' event will receive the same level of television exposure on SuperSport. This will help to ensure that the ladies’ event gains the same status as the men’s event. It will create more opportunities within the sport for women and make it more sustainable, giving more women the opportunity to take up the sport on a professional level.

Since opening in the early 90s, the Montagu and Outeniqua courses have matured and developed into two of the finest 18-hole parkland layouts in the country. The Links at Fancourt was added in 2000. In addition to three golf courses suited to every type of golfer, Fancourt boasts one of the finest golf academies in the world, with state-of-the-art practice and teaching facilities, backed up by the expertise of PGA professionals, as well as several well-stocked on-course pro shops offering all types of golf merchandise.

The men’s tournament will feature 156 professionals and 156 amateurs. The women will have a field of 40 professionals and as many amateurs. Nompumelelo Mokou, Managing Director Southern Africa at Dimension Data said: “This year we are committed to elevating women’s sport as previously ladies were not front and centre of the big event. This is something that we are passionate about addressing in 2023.’’ ALSO READ: Number one-hunting Jon Rahm moves into contention at Farmers Insurance Open

Sanah Gumede, Head of Wealth and Investment, Standard Bank South Africa, said: “We are an avid supporter of human endeavour across spheres of life and are deeply passionate about Africa’s growth and the realisation of the potential of her people. "We are driven to play an active role in removing barriers to progress. With a long track record of supporting sports in this country, we are privileged to have this opportunity to partner with the Pro-Am. Ryder on the storm leads the way at Torrey Pines

"It is a unique format and a prestigious event with Fancourt providing a particular challenge and demanding the very best of the player’s skill. We are also very excited to play a part in driving the Pro-Am into this new chapter – a chapter that drives the imperative of active parity between genders in courses played, media coverage and pay.” Previous winners of this historic tournament include golf icons such as Mark McNulty, Nick Price, Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke, Retief Goosen, Trevor Immelman, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace. @Herman_Gibbs