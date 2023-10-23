Major champion Louis Oosthuizen adds star power to Mauritius Open field

Major winner Louis Oosthuizen has confirmed that he will tee it up in this year’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open and compete against a strong Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour field on La Réserve Golf Links, which he co-designed. Oosthuizen, the winner of the 2010 Open, adds to a quality field that also includes defending champion Antoine Rozner and five-time DP World Tour champion and Heritage Golf Club ambassador Marcel Siem as part of the seventh edition of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open from 14-17 December 14 to 17.

The South African said he is looking forward to playing La Réserve Golf Links, which he co-designed with Peter Matkovich. “I’m very excited to compete in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open once again. Mauritius is a wonderful destination to visit and enjoy with my whole family. I also cannot wait to play La Réserve Golf Links under championship conditions and to see how the course responds to a quality international field of professionals,” said Oosthuizen.

‘Immediately appealing’ “As one of my first golf course designs in partnership with Peter Matkovich, I am really proud of what we have achieved. When I first saw it, the site was immediately appealing and I had no doubt that we could produce something special on it. “It’s exciting that it will open its fairways with the hosting of the 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open and be able to showcase to the world what is an outstanding addition to the amazing golf offering in Mauritius. I’m delighted to be a part of it.”